Stocks end flat as investors wait for update on mini-budget

Stocks ended flat on Friday after the last session of the week, as institutions were forced to sell their overbought holdings, and individual investors chose to stay on the sidelines till an update on the mini-budget was released by the government, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Bearish activity was witnessed at PSX, as investors’ weighed Moody’s warnings over Pakistan debt repayment plan.”

Oil and banking stocks outperformed on higher global crude oil prices and reports of rising banking spreads. Upbeat data on $10.7 billion remittances for July-December 2018, $2.08 billion exports, and $2.36 billion narrowing trade deficit for December 2018 invited mid-session support.

Investor concerns for falling forex reserves, surging government borrowings, pending circular debt and uncertainty over terms of IMF bailout package played a catalytic role in the bearish close at the PSX, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.11 percent or 41.20 points to close at 39,049.08 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.04 percent or 7.56 points to end at 18,615.14 points level.

Of 349 active scrips, 142 moved up, 175 retreated, and 32 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 123.577 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 112.051 billion shares in the previous session.

Adil Ghaffar, CEO of First Equity Modaraba, said, “Stock investors are in ‘wait and see’ mode, as the second money bill is due anytime next week.” If the government accepts all or at-least major demands of the brokerage fraternity, and reduces the cost of doing business for brokerages, expect a jump in the benchmark index to test 41,000 levels.

“Otherwise, though very unlikely, fasten your seat belts for a rollercoaster to test 35,000 level,” he added.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said the upcoming mini-budget would like reduce the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess or GIDC by half. Currently, the GIDC on fertiliser companies was around Rs450 per mmbtu, he added.

Parmaceutical shares came in the limelight following the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s notification allowing companies to raise medicine prices in the range of nine percent to 15 percent.

Auto shares suffered declines under the lead of Indus Motor, down Rs6.23/share, and Honda Atlas, down Rs0.50/share, on poor sales in 1300cc and above category.

The highest gainers were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs40.37 to close at Rs1,029.00/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, up Rs38.99 to finish at Rs818.98/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs92.85 close at Rs2,701.05/share, and Colgate Palmolive, down Rs90.00 to close at Rs2,110.00/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 13.920 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.1 to close at Rs6.31/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Sui Southern Gas Company, recording a turnover of 8.521 million shares, and losing Rs1.31 to end at Rs25.30/share.