Pakistan assures Kashmiris full support to their self-determination right

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday reassured the Kashmiri leadership of Pakistan’s support to the Kashmiri people in the fulfillment of their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the numerous United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a meeting with President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, who called on him, the president discussed the human rights violations in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHK), said a President House statement.

He reiterated that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Report supported Pakistan’s repeated assertions of the Indian atrocities in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir. The OHCHR called for the formation of a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to conduct a comprehensive, independent, international investigation into the human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The president appreciated efforts of Dr. Nazir Gillani and his organisation in highlighting the human rights situation in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that Kashmiri leadership, as a party to the dispute, had a significant role in raising consciousness around the world about the massive human rights violations of the people of Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir.

While highlighting the findings of the report of the OHCHR, Dr. Gillani stated that the Report was considered a watershed moment by the Kashmiri community all over the world. He said it was important to draw attention of the world to the massive human rights abuses in IHK in context of the OHCHR Report.