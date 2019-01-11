NA speaker for early formation of standing bodies

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has asked Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan to make consultation with opposition parties to complete the process of formation of Standing Committees in upcoming session of the National Assembly, started from Monday.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Thursday in which the matters pertaining to the agenda of the forthcoming session of the National Assembly, formation of Standing Committees and legislation were discussed during the meeting.

The Speaker stressed upon the need for early formation of Standing Committees and said that formation of Standing Committees was necessary for enactment of legislation.

While pledging to make the current Assembly a role model for the legislation, the Speaker said that the public have lot of expectations from the current National Assembly therefore Parliamentarians will have to make serious efforts to come up to their expectations. “We can only resolve the problems of the masses and provide them relief through legislation and this was the only way to come up to their expectations,” he said.

He said that the government and opposition were the two main pillar of the Parliament. “We cannot maintain the friendly atmosphere in the House and produce proper and effective legislation without the support and reconciliation of both sides,” he said.

Appreciating the positive response of the opposition during the previous sessions of the House, he expressed the hope that the opposition parties will continue the same attitude during the formation of Standing Committees and in future legislation. He urged upon the government benches to actively take part in proceedings of the House and ensure their full participation during the session.

Ali Muhammad Khan thanked the Speaker and appreciated his efforts in resolving the issue of Public Accounts Committee amicably.

While assuring the Speaker for immediate formation of Parliamentary Committees, he said that he was in contact with government and opposition parties on this issue and it will be resolved in the upcoming session of the National Assembly. He further said that the government was taking the matter of legislation seriously and very soon different bills would be introduced in the House which would provide relief to the public.