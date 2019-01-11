close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Imran leaves cabinet meeting

January 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left meeting of the federal cabinet when issue of restoring lease of Grand Hyatt Hotel, Islamabad, was to be taken up for consideration.

Imran Khan was presiding over the cabinet meeting, but left the committee room when the decision on the issue of restoring lease of Grand Hyatt Hotel was to be taken up for consideration. The reason behind leaving the meeting was that Imran Khan too had bought a flat in Grand Hyatt. Law Minister Farooq Nasim also left the meeting because he was the lawyer of BNP Group, owner of the Grand Hyatt project. Later on, Finance Minister Asad Umar presided over the meeting. No decision was taken on the summary of Grand Hyatt issue and the matter was deferred for further consideration.

