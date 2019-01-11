close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 11, 2019

Corruption case: PPP leaders Alamgir, Asma indicted

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 11, 2019

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Thursday indicted PPP leader and former federal minister for communications Dr Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Alamgir, a former MNA.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the couple for allegedly accumulating assets worth Rs332 million which were beyond their known sources of income. Accountability court Judge Muhammad Ishtiaq heard the case against Dr Arbab Alamgir and Asma Alamgir on Thursday and indicted them after the respondents concluded their arguments. The court summoned four witnesses on January 24. Speaking to the media after the hearing, Dr Arbab Alamgir said, “Our properties belong to our ancestors and have been in the family for the past 200 years. I also informed NAB about the properties that are not in my name,” he said. Asma Alamgir while talking to the media termed NAB “a joke” and said, “A reference was filed against us but not against former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak.” Demanding that Khattak’s name be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), Asma said, “The references that have been filed against us are incorrect as we pay taxes.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story