Concern over increasing trend of narcotics use

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has ordered mobilisation of anti-narcotics cell of the Excise Department to completely control the transportation and use of narcotics in the society.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the issues of narcotics and performance of the departments concerned in this regard here on Thursday. The commissioner expressed his grave concern over the increasing trend of the use of narcotics and said that the younger generation was spoiling from the injurious effects of the narcotics. He stressed the need to wage a war against the narcotics and said that the excise, police, health and other departments should start a campaign with new zeal and commitment for eradicating the menace from the society.

The commissioner ordered launching an awareness campaign against the narcotics and said that special seminars must be arranged in the educational institutions, besides delivering lectures on the injurious effects of the narcotics. RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Additional Commissioner Haroon Rasheed, SSP Operations Haider Sultan and other officers were also present on the occasion.

‘Education only way to bring revolution in country’: A ceremony to distribute laptops among students under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme Phase-V was held at the Government College Women University Faisalabad on Thursday. Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib was the chief guest while Nazia Khurram Shahzad was the guest of honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Farrukh Habib said that serving humanity should be the goal of every student. He expressed his desire to make the Government College Women University Faisalabad an exemplary university.

He appreciated the programme and hoped that the university would produce good future leadership. He informed that Pakistan was having 60 per cent youths unlike many countries in the world. Thus, Pakistan was capable of leading the world if the youths were equipped with modern technology, he added. He promised that he would assist the Government College Women University Faisalabad in holding exhibitions and conferences and the government was very keen to invest in the youths of Pakistan. He expressed his wish to see women as job creators and hoped that the women would use their talent with the passion. Government College Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sofia Anwar congratulated the students on receiving laptops and advised them to make sure the positive use of the technology. Nazia Khurram Shahzad advised the students to develop confidence and educate themselves to lead a fearless life. Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony to distribute PEEF scholarship among the students, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said that education was the only way through which revolution could be brought in the country. He further said we had to provide all opportunities of education to everyone.

Government College Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sofia Anwar said that she was thankful to the Punjab government for the initiative as many students got opportunities to continue their education without any economic stress. She congratulated the students on getting PEEF scholarship. On the occasion, cheques worth over Rs 3.1 million were distributed among the students of different departments of the university.

‘Govt monitoring crushing season’: The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is monitoring the crushing season to facilitate the sugarcane growers. This was stated by Special Assistant to CM Malik Umar Farooq during a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee at the Deputy Commissioner Office to review matters relating to the crushing season. He said that payment of sugarcane to the farmers from sugar mills would be ensured timely. He appreciated the performance of the district administration relating to the monitoring of crushing season and said that no complaint about the unjustified deduction and less weight should be reported during the remaining days.

He stressed the need for better traffic management to regulate the sugarcane tractor-trolleys and appropriate measures should be adopted to avoid any road accident and blockage of roads due to sugarcane tractor-trolleys. ADCR Tariq Niazi said that five sugar mills were operational in the district and special teams had been deputed to supervise the crushing season. He also informed that fine of Rs 1.366 million had been imposed on the owners of illegal weigh bridges and sugar mill management on different violations. He informed that 93 weigh bridges had been sealed and legal action had been taken against 114 middlemen, besides arresting 25 accused.

The meeting was also attended by DFC Amanullah, DO Industries Khalid Mehmud, ACs Nazil Mohal, Tanvir Murtaza, Aurangzeb, Shahid Nadeem, Khurram Shehzad, representatives of farmers Sarfraz Tarar, Muhammad Afzal, Kashif Abbas, Yasin Kahloon and sugar mills representatives.