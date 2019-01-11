close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 11, 2019

NCHD gets new chief

National

Islamabad: Former PTA MNA Colonel (r) Amirullah Marwat joined the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) as chairman on Thursday. Belonging to Lakki Marwat district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he did his MBBS from Khyber Medical College Peshawar and served in the Pakistan Army for 28 years. He served in PAF Hospital Islamabad and NUST University as well and also worked as the chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training. He was also elected as the Member of the National Assembly from NA-27.

