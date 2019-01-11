Rs0.5m cheque for ailing Seraiki poet

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that the provincial government will bear all treatment expenses of popular Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi, saying he is a great asset and proud of Pakistan. A financial assistance cheque worth Rs0.5 million was handed over to the poet on behalf of the CM by Punjab Agriculture Task Force chairman Malik Masood Awan here.