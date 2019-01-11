705th Urs of Shah Rukn-e-Alam to commence from 12th

MULTAN: The city district administration has planned foolproof security for the three days 705th urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, commencing from January 12 to 14.

Speaking at the urs arrangement meeting here on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the Auqaf department would be responsible for all arrangements. All departments concerned would be held responsible for security, parking and meal arrangements for pilgrims during the three days. The Multan Waste Management Company would be responsible for cleanliness arrangements besides conducting special anti-dengue and flue preventive sprays.