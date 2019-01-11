Punjab govt monitoring cane crushing season

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is monitoring the crushing season to facilitate the sugarcane growers. This was stated by Special Assistant to CM Malik Farooq during a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee. He said that payment of sugarcane to the farmers from sugar mills would be ensured timely.
