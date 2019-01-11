close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Punjab govt monitoring cane crushing season

National

January 11, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is monitoring the crushing season to facilitate the sugarcane growers. This was stated by Special Assistant to CM Malik Farooq during a meeting of the District Monitoring Committee. He said that payment of sugarcane to the farmers from sugar mills would be ensured timely.

