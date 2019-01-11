Chinese investors to be facilitated in special economic zones: CM

LAHORE: Chinese Ambassador Mr Yao Jing called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Thursday.

Different matters of mutual interest, including promotion of Pakistan-China relations and CPEC related initiatives came under discussion. Both the leaders agreed to take collective measures to initiate public-private partnership for giving new dimensions to bilateral relations, establishment of special economic zones and development of social sector.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that China is the most trustworthy country and added that we appreciate Chinese cooperation in development of new Pakistan. A new chapter of Pakistan-China friendship has been written in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Work has been started on the new dimensions of Pakistan-China economic relations while the CPEC project carries vital importance in durable development of Pakistan. He said the Punjab government is establishing new special economic zones where Chinese investors will be given incentives and facilities. The public-private partnership will boost Pakistan-China economic relations, he said. The chief minister said that durable development of social sector is the government priority and Chinese cooperation in this regard would be welcomed. He announced that people-to-people contact between Pakistan and China will be strengthened and we will move forward by identifying the future strategy while considering the new dimensions of CPEC project. He appreciated Chinese cooperation in energy, infrastructure development and other sectors and added that the government was desirous of benefiting from latest Chinese technology in agriculture and farming sectors.

A conducive atmosphere is provided for investment in Punjab and Chinese investors should take benefit of it, he added. The Chinese ambassador appreciated the establishment of special economic zones by the Punjab government and hoped that Pakistan-China economic relations would be strengthened and both the countries will benefit from public-private partnership initiative. We want to extend our cooperation with the Punjab government for development of social sector. He said that joint steps would be taken to boost public level contacts and China is siding with Pakistan in its journey of development and prosperity. Chinese Ambassador Mr Yao Jing also called on Acting Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Governor's House Thursday.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi describing Pak-China friendship immortal said that this embodies durable peace in the region, in every difficult time whether it is war or natural calamities China has always stood with Pakistan. He said that CPEC is backbone of development in both the countries, as such it should be completed at the earliest, because of CPEC Pakistan has gained more importance not only at the regional level but also at international level, China supports principle stance of Pakistan on Kashmir and other matters at diplomatic level, for peace, security and development Prime Minister Imran Khan is playing his role quite appreciably and today both the countries are standing shoulder to shoulder for durable regional and world peace.

crime: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office Thursday in which law and order as well as steps regarding curbing the crimes in the province was reviewed in detail. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that practical steps should be taken for curbing the crime instead of any lip-service.

Result-oriented strategy should be adopted for overcoming dacoities, robbery and other incidents of crime because nothing is important than the protection of life and property of the people.

Basharat, Aleem: Punjab Senior Minister for Local Government Abdul Aleem Khan and Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Thursday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that a comprehensive roadmap has been chalked out for public welfare.