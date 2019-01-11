ANP plans events to mark death anniversaries of Baacha Khan and Wali Khan

Announcing a weeklong party programmes this month, the Awami National Party’s Sindh chapter in its meeting on Thursday decided to observe the death anniversaries of their late leaders, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Baacha Khan) and his son Abdul Wali Khan.

In an ANP provincial think-tank meeting held at the Mardan House, the provincial chief’s residence, party leaders said that the party and its sister organisation would organise programmes for the 31st death anniversary of Bacha Khan and 13th death anniversary of Abdul Wali Khan from January 19 to January 27. The ANP Sindh president headed the meeting.

They said Baacha Khan and Wali Khan always battled for the right of Pashtuns. They also said that peace could be established in the region by adopting the non-violent policies of the two Pashtun leaders.

According to the schedule, Syed will inaugurate the weeklong series of programmes on January 19 at the Baacha Khan Markaz, the party’s headquarters, at an event. On January 20, the party’s district organisatons across the province will organise condolence meetings, and on the same day, the party will hold a peace poetry session at the Baacha Khan Markaz.

On January 21, the Pashtun Students Federation and the National Youth Organisation, the party’s two sister outfits, will jointly organise a function at the Baacha Khan Markaz to mark the death anniversaries of their leaders.

The party will organise a women workers’ convention at the Mardan House on January 22 in this connection while on January 23, a Pashtun cultural night will be organised at the party’s headquarters.

On January 24, the Natinal Lawyers Forum, the party’s lawyers forum, will organise a function at the Mardan House, while on January 25, the party will organise Quran Khwani at the Baacha Khan Markaz.