Thu Jan 10, 2019
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
January 10, 2019

ECP scrutiny panel again fails to make progress

National

ISLAMABAD: The long-continuing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf foreign funding case, filed in 2014 in the Election Commission of Pakistan, was delayed further Wednesday when again, no representative of PTI turned up at the ECP scrutiny committee meeting.

The committee decided to write a letter to PTI regarding its no-show at the scrutiny committee meetings and also make this part of the record. The panel had sought reply of the ruling party with regards to the documents, shared by SBP; however, it continued to wait on this context.

The ECP scrutiny committee is yet to finalize the much-awaited audit of PTI foreign funding and submit its findings before the Election Commission since its inception in March last year despite holding over two dozen meetings.

