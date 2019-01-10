Naval chief pledges protection of country’s maritime interests

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protection of maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges.

Speaking at concluding ceremony of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at PNS Qasim Manora, the Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects related to Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC Project.

Upon his arrival at Manora, Admiral Abbasi was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that Pakistan Navy was maintaining a robust security posture along the Pakistani Coast and in regional seas to deter the nefarious elements from any illicit activities. “This effort, however, requires constant struggle and Pakistan Navy is ready to defend the motherland from all external and internal threats at all cost”, the Naval Chief said.

He emphasised upon the three pillars of Pakistan Navy's vision for achieving desired goals which include Combat Readiness, Jump-start the Maritime Sector and Ideological Domain.

Emphasising significance of Blue Economy and Pakistan’s Maritime potential, the Naval Chief remarked that for Pakistan's economic prosperity, focus towards Maritime sector, its development and security is indispensible.