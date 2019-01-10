Centre to run community schools

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to earlier decision of Council of Common Interest (CCI) for handing over social sector projects to the provinces, the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) has approved revised project with funding of Rs4.058 billion from share of center under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Operation of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) in the country.

The ECNEC also approved to extend the timeframe for this project up to June 2019 keeping in view reluctance of the provinces to adopt this project despite getting major share under the NFC award and even after transferring subjects in line with 18th Amendments.

Earlier, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) of the Planning Commission had approved revision of this project till December 2018 but the ECNEC again revised the timeframe and extended it up to June 2019.

The teachers of the project had protested at D-Chowk last month and blocked it for weeks despite severe winter season. Now the PTI-led government has approved the project by extending its timeframe. With the approval of this project now the protesting teachers will be able to draw their salaries.

The ECNEC meeting was held here on Wednesday under Finance Minister Asad Umar.

The Ecnec had detailed discussion on matters pertaining to the project regarding Operation of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) in the country. The Committee accorded approval for revised project with a total cost of Rs4058.158 million, clearing the previous liabilities and six-month expenses of the current financial year up to December 2018. This will be subject to verification of personnel and facilities by Nadra/distt administration concerned.

The Basic Education Community Schools project is based on non-formal basic education system where the community provides for the premises while expenses on teachers’ honorarium, utility bills, text books etc are met by the federal government, the statement concluded.