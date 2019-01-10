MPs need strong support for better legislation: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that Parliamentarians represent will of the people of Pakistan and they needed a strong support base for research and capacity building for better legislation and strengthening of democratic institutions.

He said this in his meeting with Executive Director PIPS Zafarullah Khan on Wednesday in which senior officers from National Assembly were also present on the occasion.

The main agenda of this meeting was to review the performance of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) and to further enhance its skills for capacity building of Parliamentarians and staff of the Parliament.

The Speaker said that Parliament needed better research and analysis facilities, latest equipment and training for members and staff of legislative assemblies.