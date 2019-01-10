close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 10, 2019

Minister orders timely completion of road projects in Mohmand

National

PESHAWAR: Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to ensure the timely completion of road projects in Mohmand tribal district.

A handout said that he issued the directives during his visit to Mohmand. Earlier, the local elders and politicians received the minister. Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam Khan briefed him about the ongoing road projects in the district.

