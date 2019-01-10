Col Amirullah Marwat named NCHD chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Member National Assembly (MNA) Col (Retd) Amirullah Marwat has been named as chairman of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

The (NCHD) was established in 2002 with the view to improve access to basic education and healthcare in the country’s poorest communities. It is working in 124 districts of Pakistan and helping people to fight ignorance.

Amirullah Marwat was born in Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is a well-learned and respected person. After getting early education from native village, he did his MBBS from Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar and served in army for around 28 years. He retired as Commanding Officer/Chief Executive PAF Hospital Islamabad. He also served as deputy director examinations NUST University.

Amirullah Marwat was elected as Member National Assembly on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ticket from Constituency NA-27 (Lakki Marwat) in 2013. He also worked as chairman Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training.

He was also member of Standing Committee on National Health and Regulation and Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotic Control.