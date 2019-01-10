PTI govt has put economy on ventilator: Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said the incompetent PTI government has put country’s economy on ventilator while foreign exchange reserves have come down to $12 billion from $23 billion.

Pakistan ranking put in B-category by the international rating agencies, stock market in five lowest performing markets, circular debt crossed by Rs1000 billion, 12 hours long loadshedding started again, rupee depreciated by Rs33 against US dollar and exports were declining, he added.

“Stock market was the world’s best performing markets, 16 hours long loadshedding genie was bottled by the previous PML-N government, new investment was coming in power and infrastructure sector and economy was growing,” Hamza said Wednesday while talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly. He said PTI chief Imran Khan’s spokesperson on economic issue himself said economy was adversely affected, rupee depreciated lowest in country’s 71 years history, exports were declining despite depreciation of rupee. “The public is in coma over the performance of the PTI as it claimed that it will bring $300 billion when it comes in power, but it declared Pakistan a beggar in the world and begging from everywhere,” he further added. He said the PML-N was concerned about country’s economic situation, labourers, farmers, daily wagers and roadside vendors are worried about their bread and butter. “Imran Niazi used to say that they will commit suicide but will not take loan, but now begging the world over for loans,” he said, adding that Fitch forecast that it would be difficult for Pakistan to negotiate with the IMF for loans due to bad economic conditions. Additionally, State Bank governor has also pointed out that situation will become worse once foreign exchange reserves fall below $20 billion.

“When the PML-N left the government, economic growth rate was 6 percent which has come down to 3 percent,” Hamza said, adding that Nawaz and Shahbaz built motorways, power generation units of 12000 mega watts from RLNG and coal, brought CPEC investment, but this government has taken the houses of poor people in the name of encroachment, thousands of persons unemployed from automobile industry. “One minister of the PTI declared the Orange Train a white elephant – a project of poor transport,” he said pointing out that the PTI government was incompetent which was declared by the Supreme Court not by him or the PML-N. ‘They did not think how Chinese think about them when they declared Orange Train project a white elephant. This is their incompetence that they cannot start it while Shahbaz had almost completed the project,” he added.

He pointed out that the tax collection in Punjab has come down to 27 percent only while expenditures increased by 18 percent, and the PTI government slashed the development budget by Rs450 billion. He said illegal structure of the Bani Gala was legalised while houses of the poor people were demolished in the name of encroachment drive in 36 districts of Punjab. Further, when the PTI ministers go to demolish structures they also mourn with the affectees that what they have done with them.

On a question of Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks about the NAB, Hamza said when the Opposition commented on the NAB, it takes revenge, now one minister of the PTI termed the case against Imran Niazi on helicopter use insult to the prime minister. “Why they did not speak when Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, who served people and made billions of worth projects in public interest, is in the NAB custody for the last three months while not a single penny corruption was proved against him,” he added. Further, he termed it a challenge for NAB to stand against Imran Niazi on use of copter in KP when he did not hold any public office. “Who is asking for NRO please tell the public,” he questioned.

Hamza asked Imran to make a JIT on Aleem Khan case to make truth and facts clear to public. He said all the stories told by ‘Kaptaan’ on container were lies and masses will ask to do accountability on it. He said track record of the PTI proved that it was cheating the public while making South Punjab province was a hallow slogan.

“Opposition leader has already announced unconditional support for South Punjab province, but now South Punjab Province Mahaz and the PTI were doing nothing for it,” Hamza said, adding that opening governor houses will not feed the public rather they should work like Nawaz and Shahbaz for giving relief to people. Hamza said the PML-N was playing its best role as strong opposition in the assembly and will not topple the PTI government.