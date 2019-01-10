Modi govt should hold talks with Taliban: Gen Bipin

ISLAMABAD: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat called on Nerendra Modi government to hold talks with Taliban but these should be without any preconditions.

He has termed the Taliban as “Terror Outfit” in his obnoxious statement. The Indian army chief’s comments on Wednesday, at the Raisina Dialogue, on engaging with Taliban were first such public remarks by a senior functionary of the Indian government on the subject. It is certain that India’s poking its nose in Afghan affairs would be out-rightly rejected by all concerned. At a time the United States and Russia are reaching out to the Taliban in Afghanistan, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said “the terror outfit” should be engaged but talks should be held with it without any preconditions.

General Rawat who is known for issuing irresponsible statements has said that peace and stability in Afghanistan will be in interests of India, Pakistan, India and the entire region. “Yes, there should be talks with Taliban so long as they do not come out with any preconditions and so long as they are looking at lasting peace in Afghanistan and bring about stability in that country. It is in our interests, it is in the region’s interests and it is in Pakistan’s interests,” General Rawat said.

He was asked about several countries engaging the Taliban as part of the Afghan peace process. “There can be no preconditions attached because when you start attaching preconditions, then it kind of gives a sense of a notion of victory (to them),” he said.

The Indian army chief said Pakistan has always kept the Taliban in its backyard and cautioned Islamabad it may be a cause of concern for the country’s security. Major Powers like China, the US and Russia have been reaching out to the Taliban as part of efforts to push the stalled Afghan peace process.

India has been using Afghan soil as its pawn for its nefarious activities against Pakistan, now is trying to find a role in the affairs of that war-torn country. India had sent two former diplomats in “non-official” capacity to a conference on Afghan peace process in Moscow in November which was attended by a high-level Taliban delegation. The Indian diplomats couldn’t attract attention of interlocutors.

The conference organised by Russia was attended by representatives of Afghanistan as well as from several other countries including Pakistan, China and the United States. According to Indian media reports it is learnt that Iran is also engaged in talks with the Taliban. Iranian sources have said that in case India wants to use Iran’s channels of communication with the Taliban, Tehran will be open to such a proposition.