Fake degrees case: Licences of 16 pilots, 65 cabin crew suspended

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that licences of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew of various airlines have been suspended for allegedly possessing fake relevant educational degrees.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case about fake degrees of pilots and other staff of various airlines in the country.

In pursuance of the court’s order, the counsel representing the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) informed the court that the licences of 16 pilots and 65 cabin crew of various airlines have been suspended for allegedly holding fake educational degrees He told the court that the verification of degrees of all airline staff had been completed, except six cases as these relate to airline officials who are currently abroad.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that an impression prevailed that the authorities were acting with “haste” regarding the matter of educational credentials because of court orders. The chief justice urged the authorities concerned to ensure authenticity in the record on the basis of which the airline staff have been suspended.

The counsel for Civil Aviation however, said that pilots whose licences have been suspended have the right to appeal.

Meanwhile, a pilot complained that although his required degree was genuine, but his licence was suspended. The CJP directed all airline officials to approach the relevant forums with their grievances. Later, the court after hearing to all the parties, disposed of the case.