Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Boy electrocuted while catching kite

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

LAHORE: A 14-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while catching a metal string attached with a stray kite in the Misri Shah area on Wednesday.

The victim was identified a Suhaib, son of Javed of Misri Shah. It was reported that the victim attempted to recover a stray kite entangled in electric wires and received a fatal electric shock as he caught the metal string attached with the kite. As a result, he died on the spot.

