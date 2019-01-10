close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AY
Asim Yasin
January 10, 2019

NAB chief bans officers travelling abroad except for Umra

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
January 10, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, has imposed ban on the private travelling abroad of all NAB officers except for performing Umra with immediate effect.

According to notification which was circulated to all the officials of NAB for imposition of ban on their private travelling, making of schedule for visit abroad and reservation of tickets has also stopped without approval of ex-Pakistan leave by the competent authority.

The NAB chairman has directed all DGs to endure compliance of all directions in letter and spirit and diligent will be treated strictly as per law.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story