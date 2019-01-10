NAB chief bans officers travelling abroad except for Umra

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, has imposed ban on the private travelling abroad of all NAB officers except for performing Umra with immediate effect.

According to notification which was circulated to all the officials of NAB for imposition of ban on their private travelling, making of schedule for visit abroad and reservation of tickets has also stopped without approval of ex-Pakistan leave by the competent authority.

The NAB chairman has directed all DGs to endure compliance of all directions in letter and spirit and diligent will be treated strictly as per law.