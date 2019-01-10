Indian forces martyr woman in Shahkot sector

RAWALPINDI: A woman embraced shahadat (martyrdom), while another got injured in Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs) in Shahkot sector across Line of Control (LOC) on Wednesday.

Indian Army continues non-professional conduct. Besides atrocities in IHK (Indian Held Kashmir), violating ceasefire it targeted civil population in Shahkot sector across LOC.

A woman was martyred and another injured.

Such acts can’t suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris in IHK, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet. —APP

NNI adds: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan have strongly condemned Indian firing and said Indian army continuously violating ceasefire arrangement.

They said India wants to push civil population back from LOC but our valiant people will not be intimidated by such cowardice acts. They lauded Pak army for protecting civilian population from Indian aggression.