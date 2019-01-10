ITF course from 25th

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will hold an ITF Play Tennis coaching course as well as a tutor’s course from January 25-28 at the PTF Complex here.

The course will be conducted by Seyed Amir Borghei (ITF development officer for West & Central Asia), Asim Shafik (national development director PTF) and Kamran Khalil (national coordinator JTI).

This is the first coaching course of its kind being held in Pakistan after it was updated by the International Tennis Federation. Both male and female aspirants who wish to pursue a career in coaching are eligible to participate in the course.

The participants are required to possess basic knowledge of playing tennis and English language.