Pak U16s off to winning start in Dubai

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Under-16 cruised to an easy five-wicket win over Australia Under-16 in the first 50-over match of the five-match series at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan chased down the 171-run target for the loss of five wickets in the 40th over to go one up in the series. The second match will be played on Friday at the same venue.

Openers Haseebullah Khan (33) with the help of six fours and Ali Hassan (21) got the team off to a flying start in their run-chase as they put on 36 runs. After Ali’s departure, Haseebullah consolidated the position with a 42-run stand with Sameer Saqib (15).

Captain Umer Eman contributed 20 off 30 balls with three fours, Kashif Ali scored 28 off 24 balls with four fours and a six, and Aseer Mughal chipped in with 22 not out with a four and two sixes from 43 balls to help Pakistan complete the total.

Earlier, Australia were dismissed for 170 in 44.3 overs. The total was built around a 60-run partnership for the seventh wicket between Nivethan Radhakrishnan (44) and Noah McFadyen (48) after the Australia teenagers had slipped to 94 for six in the 28th over.

Radhakrishnan, who was one of the two batsmen to fell to Umer, scored a well-made 44 off 62 balls. His innings included four fours and one six.

Pakistan’s star bowler Ahmed Khan took three wickets for 30 runs in seven overs. Ahmed also dismissed both openers in a probing opening spell that put the tourists on the back foot.

Left-arm Chinaman Faisal Akram also claimed three wickets for conceding 33 runs in 9.3 overs.

Scores in brief: Australia 170 all out, 44.3 overs (Noah McFadyen 48, Nivethan Radhakrishnan 44, Jamison Murphy 22; Ahmed Khan 3-30, Faisal Akram 3-33, Umar Eman 2-24). Pakistan 171-5 in 39.4 overs (Haseebullah Khan 33, Kashif Ali 28, Aseer Mughal 22 not out, Ali Hasan 23, Umer Eman; Nivethan Radhakrishnan 2-31).