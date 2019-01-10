Sodhi, Ferguson make progress in ODI rankings

DUBAI: New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Lachlan Ferguson have moved up in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after creditable performances during a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka in a home series that ended on Tuesday, says a press release.

The two are now in joint-31st position after Sodhi’s eight wickets in the series helped him climb up 26 slots and Ferguson’s seven wickets lifted him 12 places to a career-best position in the list led by India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga is another bowler to gain in the latest update, moving up three places to take 46th spot after finishing with seven scalps in the series.

In the ODI team rankings, New Zealand have retained third position after blanking the opposition. They have gained one point to move up to 113 while Sri Lanka remain in eighth position but have lost one point to drop to 78 points.

Meanwhile, more sides will be looking to move up the rankings while also preparing for the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14, with 13 matches scheduled in a period of just over three weeks.

India get a chance to close the gap with table leaders England, and South Africa of moving up from their fourth position.

India, who play three matches against Australia and five against New Zealand, could reach 125 points and within one point of England if they are able to win all eight matches while Pakistan need to beat South Africa 5-0 in order to overtake them.

ICC ODI team rankings: 1. England 126 points; 2. India 121; 3. New Zealand 113; 4. South Africa 111; 5. Pakistan 102; 6. Australia 100; 7. Bangladesh 93; 8. Sri Lanka 78; 9. West Indies 72; 10. Afghanistan 67; 11. Zimbabwe 52; 12. Ireland 39; 13. Scotland 33; 14. UAE 21.

Player rankings: Batsmen (top 10): 1. Virat Kohli (Ind), 899 points; 2. Rohit Sharma (Ind), 871; 3. Ross Taylor (NZ), 823; 4. Joe Root (Eng), 807; 5. Babar Azam (Pak), 802; 6. David Warner (Aus), 791; 7. Faf du Plessis (SA), 785; 8. Shai Hope (WI), 780; 9. S Dhawan (Ind), 767; 10. Q de Kock (SA), 754.

Bowlers (top 10): 1. Jasprit Bumrah (Ind), 841; 2. Rashid Khan (Afg), 788; 3. Kuldeep Yadav (Ind), 723; 4. Kagiso Rabada (SA), 702; 5. M Rahman (Ban), 695; 6. Y Chahal (Ind), 683; 6. Adil Rashid (Eng), 683; 8. Mujeebur Rahman (Afg), 679; 9. J Hazlewood (Aus), 675; 10. Trent Boult (NZ), 665.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Rashid Khan (Afg), 353; 2. Shakib Al Hasan (Ban), 352; 3. Mohammad Nabi (Afg), 337; 4. M Hafeez (Pak), 311; 5. M Santner (NZ).