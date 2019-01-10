Prime Minister orders restructuring of sports boards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan has ordered restructuring of all sports boards including provincial ones for effective running of the system.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Prime Minister is not happy with the existing system.

“It has been decided that all the boards, including the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), will be restructured. The official announcement to this effect will be made at the end of the current month,” a member of the Task Force on Sports said.

It has also been decided to introduce a new sports system to make the sports federations more effective and work oriented.

The meeting was attended among others by Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistants to PM Naeemul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani, task force head Ehsan Mani, Secretary IPC Jamil Ahmad and Ali Raza.

Mani was directed to finalise an implementation working paper within the next 10 days. “We will try to finalise the implementation paper within the next week and the work in this regard will begin within one month,” the official said.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the falling standard of hockey. “Hockey used to be our forte. But now it is totally in doldrums,” he said.

The Prime Minister directed Mani to look for evolving a system in hockey which could ensure renaissance in the game. “If there is a requirement of making any changes in the game of hockey, recommend that and also look for possibilities of having resulted oriented system in the game.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed concerns over the political interferences in sports. “Sports should be void of any political interference and all those having vested interest in sports should be discouraged,” Prime Minister told the task force members.

The PM directed the task force to concentrate on cricket, hockey, squash and other major sports.

Imran Khan also directed the IPC Ministry to make all out efforts to provide facilities to youth. “There is dearth of facilities for youth in the country. We must increase the facilities for youth and also arrange competitions for youth,” he said.