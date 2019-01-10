close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

Pakistan lauds growing peace, stability in Xinjiang

World

January 10, 2019

BEIJING: The diplomats from Pakistan and other regional countries lauded the growing peace and stability in the China’s Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, diplomat from the Pakistan Embassy in China accompanied the diplomats from other eleven countries visiting vocational training and education centers in the area.

What they saw during the visit was opposite to some Western media's reports, and Xinjiang is going through an effective way to counter extremism and terrorism, she said while talking with the local media.

At the invitation of the Xinjiang government, diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Thailand and Kuwait visited Xinjiang.

These diplomats visited the vocational training and education centers in Kashi, where trainees were learning Putonghua, national laws and regulations, and vocational skills.

Diplomats asked about the life of the trainees in the centers, played ping-pong and basketball with them on the playground, and watched a singing and dancing performance of the trainees. Indonesian Ambassador to China Djauhari Oratmangun said that the education centers in Xinjiang have impressed him and trainees can learn national laws and the Uyghur culture.

