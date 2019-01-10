Deadline to vacate QAU land voluntarily expires

ISLAMABAD: Operation against encroachments is entering the next phase from Thursday as the notice period given to illegal occupants of Quaid-i-Azam University land by district administration and Capital Development Authority expires Wednesday night.

The authorities had been removing fields and fences cultivated and erected by villagers of different abadis at QAU area in the past few days and also had given notices to dwellers to vacate their houses and remove their belongings by 9th of January. If the dwellers do not vacate the area voluntarily, the authorities may forcibly remove them.

In the meantime, many villagers had partially or fully left the villages and others are in the process of doing so.

The university was allotted 1709 acres of land in late 1960s for which QAU had already paid the price to the CDA. The civic body had paid the compensation to the villagers at that time but did not force them to leave the area. Now their next generations say that their parents and their grandparents had been compensated but they have no place to shift to and again demand compensation.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali in the meantime has written a letter to the CDA Chairman, asking the civic body to arrange some area for temporary accommodation of villagers leaving the QAU.