­Youth dies in road accident

SIALKOT: A youth died in a road accident on Wednesday. According to police, Husnain, 19, was moving on a motorcycle when his motorcycle slipped and hit a metal ladder lying on the road. As a result, he sustained critical head injuries and died instantly. Reportedly, the ladder was placed there by the administration of a petrol pump in village Kanpur in the limits of Kotli Syed Ameer police. The police have registered a case against the administration of the petrol station.

2 DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Two drug peddlers were arrested on Wednesday. According to police, Naikapura police arrested accused Azam of Ramgarha with 1.27 kg hashish and Sadder Pasrror police detained accused Waqas of Ramkey village with 1.35 kg hashish and Rs 1,800.