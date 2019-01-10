Afghan visa policy unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's visa policy for Afghanistan remains unchanged and the visas continue to be issued free of cost, Foreign Office spokesperson said on Wednesday. Dr Muhammad Faisal wrote in a Twitter post that Pakistani missions in Afghanistan issued around 3,800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country.
