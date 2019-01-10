Gamblers held

SIALKOT: Police Wednesday arrested two gamblers. Police raided village Ramgarha and arrested accused Babar and Waris who were busy in gambling on cards. The police recovered stake money and an illegal firearm from the accused and registered a case against them.

2 KITE FLYERS HELD: Police Wednesday arrested two kite flyers.

Abdul Rehman and Ibrar were detained from Hamza Ghous in the limits of the Naikapura police station on charges of flying kites.

9 POWER THIEVES HELD: Police Wednesday arrested nine power thieves.

On the report of Gepco officials, the Hajipura police arrested accused Abdul Rasheed from Hajipura, the Muradpur police arrested Sikandar from Christian Town, the Kotli Loharan police arrested Shamas Din from village Bhera, the Phuklian police arrested Rasheed, Shamas and Nawaz from Sarhaal village.

Sadr Sialkot police arrested Muzamal from village Raja Ghumaan, the Samvbrail police arrested Hamid Ali from Bhopalwala and the Badiana police arrested Abdul Habib from Manj village and registered cases against the accused.