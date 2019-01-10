Importance of small family emphasised

PAKPATTAN: District Population Welfare Officer Ghafaran Hussain Saqab Wednesday stressed the need of small family. Inaugurating a ceremony, Ghafaran said controlling population was very important for the progress of the country. DHO Dr Riaz Ahmad DiI and others also spoke.

HOUSE LOOTED: Robbers in police uniforms looted a house on Wednesday.

Bandits barged into the house of Ghulam Muhammad of Bongga Hayyat and took away valuables.

MARRIAGE CEREMONY OF DAUGHTER OF MNA: The marriage ceremony of the daughter of PML-N MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Manika was held on Wednesday.

Hamid Nasir Chattha, Sardar Ahmad Ali, Rias Muneer Ahmad, Mian Manzoor Wattoo, Makhdoom Syed Ahmad Mehmood, Khursheed Mehmood Kusuri, Humyuan Akhtar Khan, former generals Zahid Ali Akbar, Farooq Khan, Ali Abbas and others attended the ceremony.

POWER, GAS OUTAGES IRK LOCALS: Gas and power outages for several hours Wednesday irked locals. They appealed to higher authorities concerned to look into the matter.