close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

NAB arrests man accused of cheating public

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect over his alleged involvement in cheating the public at large.

According to a NAB spokesperson, Zafar Nehal, chairman of the Arisha Cooperative Society, was involved in the commission of corruption and corrupt practices by illegally occupying government land and cheating the public at large. The liability had been estimated at approximately Rs700 million. Director General Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan said that the Bureau was committed to eradicate corruption by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy across the board. He said the NAB was making all out efforts to recover the looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan