NAB arrests man accused of cheating public

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect over his alleged involvement in cheating the public at large.

According to a NAB spokesperson, Zafar Nehal, chairman of the Arisha Cooperative Society, was involved in the commission of corruption and corrupt practices by illegally occupying government land and cheating the public at large. The liability had been estimated at approximately Rs700 million. Director General Brig (retd) Farooq Naser Awan said that the Bureau was committed to eradicate corruption by adopting ‘Accountability for All’ policy across the board. He said the NAB was making all out efforts to recover the looted money from corrupt elements and deposit in the national exchequer.