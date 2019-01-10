‘Sindh govt owes Rs400 million as octroi amount to cantonments since 1998’

KARACHI: The Sindh government owes Rs400 million to the cantonment boards in the province since 1998 as Octroi tax amount.

This was disclosed to the participants of a meeting held at the Governor House on Wednesday with senior officers of Sindh’s cantonment boards under the chairmanship of Governor Imran Ismail.

The meeting was attended by MNA Aftab Siddiqui, MNA Captain (retd) Jamil, Regional Director Military Land and Cantonment Rana Manzoor Ahmed Khan, and CEOs of Karachi, Cliffton, Malir, Korangi Creek, Faisal and Manora cantonments.

Regional Director Military Land and Cantonment Rana Manzoor Ahmad Khan briefed the meeting and disclosed that the Sindh government was due to pay Rs400 millions in the favour of the cantonments since 1998 as Octroi amount. He further said that with regard to the emergency situation, the cantonment also needs a fire snorkel, on which the governor directed the CEO of Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited to ensure necessary steps in this regard. It was decided in the meeting that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, the DHA and the Clifton Cantonment Board should further coordinate in order to meet the required need of water in the localities of Clifton cantonment. The regional director added that the modern hospital of 500 beds would be constructed in the Saddar Cantonment area, while RO plants, desalination plants and waste water cycling plant are also being installed.

The governor said that for the sake of a tree plantation campaign to strengthen the city’s beauty, cooperation and coordination should be ensured among the cantonment boards, the KPT and the Civil Aviation Authority.

Pakistan Quarters

Governor Imran Ismail has said that steps are being taken to resolve the problem of Pakistan Quarters’ residents in Karachi, saying Allah Almighty has given us the opportunity to work for the welfare of the people of this country.

The prime minister is of the view that the people should be provided with the best facilities in terms of low-cost housing, and in this case, the concerned residents Pakistan Quarters will be having good news soon, he said while addressing a meeting held at the Governor House on Wednesday with a delegation of ABAD and elected representatives from the Pakistan Quarters constituency.

He said that a proper survey should be conducted to check the allotment documents of the houses of Pakistan Quarters. “To get the final and logical solution of this issue, a high-level meeting with the Housing and Planning Ministry will be convened in the Governor House,” he added.

Ismail said that the president and prime minister had also issued instructions to ensure a solution to this issue as soon as possible.