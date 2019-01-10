Residents seek arrest of ‘real’ Markhor hunters

CHITRAL: The residents of Shoghor village on Wednesday asked the government to release the innocent footballer and arrest the real culprits involved in firing on Markhor in the Gol National Park in Chitral. Through a statement, the residents said that the Wildlife Department had registered a case against Aslam Baig, footballer, just to show its efficiency. They said that Aslam Baig was playing football at the time of occurrence but the department concerned implicated him in the hunting case and arrested him subsequently. The residents said that they were witness to the whole episode and the footballer was innocent. They asked the government to release Aslam Baig forthwith and arrest the real culprits behind the firing incident.