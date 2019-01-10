MPA vows to resist cut in royalty funds

KARAK: Expressing concern over the proposed plan to cut 5 percent of the oil and gas royalty funds of Kohat Division, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Member Provincial Assembly Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel on Wednesday vowed to resist the move.

Talking to reporters here, he claimed that the government had planned to shift half of the 10 percent royalty funds of Kohat Division to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited. The MPA added that the Loya Jirga, an alliance comprising four MPAs of Kohat Division, would not let the government usurp the rights of people of the region.

He said the decision was taken during a consultative meeting of Energy and Power Committee in Peshawar a few days ago. The lawmaker complained that the oil and gas exploration companies working in the district also denied the rights of the locals as per agreements and different diseases were being caused by the chemicals and waste materials of the companies in the area.