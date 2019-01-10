close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Man commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly committed suicide over unknown reasons in Dub area here on Wednesday. Mohammad Shafiq, who was reportedly suffering from some mental stress, shot himself dead with 30 bore pistol at his residence. The body was taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where police handed it over to the bereaved family after completion of medico-legal formalities. The police started the investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. PESCO: The Pesco officials had started changing the old power wire in the city and its suburbs. The new wires are being fixed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to domestic and commercial consumers.

