KP CM says posting, transfer of officials on performance basis

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday posting and transfer of the government officials would be made in future on the basis of their performance.

He stated this during a visit to the Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) at the Civil Secretariat, said an official handout.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction at the PMRU performance. He especially lauded the citizen portal, revenue case management, task management system, Khuli Kutchehries (public forums) under the unit.

However, he directed for strict monitoring of file tracking system to speed up official matters.

He directed the officials to submit him a fortnightly complete data of the

performance of all the districts.

“Monitoring and evaluation of government institutions and system of accountability is a pre-requisite for good governance.

This is our desire and vision to promote transparency and sensitise the public sector institutions to achieve their goals in letter and spirit,” he added.

The chief minister said there were two basic purposes behind the establishment of the PMRU.

“The first is to monitor the physical progress of government initiatives and the other is directly linked to the overall perception change of the general public about the effectiveness of these initiatives.”

He praised the PMRU system of monitoring the performance of departments and district administrations as well as to improve public service delivery.

The chief minister lauded the technical support provided by the PMRU to develop Pakistan Citizen Portal at the nation-wide complaint redressal system.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed about the PMRU, its system of complaint redressal and overall performance.

He was informed that the PMRU was established in 2016 is a dedicated unit under the direct supervision of the chief secretary to evaluate the performance of provincial and district governments.

The core objectives are to establish a culture of quantified performance management, improve public service delivery through reforms and innovations, promote transparency, accountability, promote e-governance and the use of digital technologies.

The chief minister was told that the PMRU Task Management System had been implemented by all the departments and districts whereby time-bound tasks were assigned to secretaries and the deputy commissioners.

The district governments performance is being monitored through the District Performance Monitoring Framework whereby monthly data is reported to chief secretary office by

all the devolved departments.

3-day sports, cultural activities conclude at SBBWU: The three-day sports, cultural and other activities concluded at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU) on Wednesday.

The event titled “Olympiad 2019” was arranged in collaboration with L-Mintrix Elements.

The main aim was to promote sports activities among women in the province and to polish and enhance their leadership skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Razia Sultana said that the SBBWU mission was to educate and empower women. She said that the varsity was trying level best to provide all the facilities to the students in the university for which the government assistance was needed.

“We need a proper gymnasium and student hostels and we request the government to facilitate us in this regard,” she said.

Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, who was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony, said that the women need to change the way they think.

He added that the foremost priority of the government was to provide job opportunities to the youth.“Funds amounting to Rs5 billion have been allocated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide interest-free loans to the youth, whereas Rs1 billion has been allocated to the students belonging to tribal districts.

We are making the strategy to recruit 65,000 teachers in KP,” he added. The event ended with the prize distribution ceremony among the winners and organisers.