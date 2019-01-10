Industrial exhibition from Feb 28

LALAMUSA: An industrial exhibition is being organised by the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry from February 28 to March 6 under title of Made in Gujrat products.

Addressing a meeting of a delegation of Gujrat Chamber of Commerce, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad said the exhibition would be an important event to promote locally manufactured products. He said the district administration would provide complete support to the exhibition.

The DC assigned Additional DC (Revenue) Dr Rani Hafsa Kanwal as Focal Person of the district administration for exhibition arrangements and the AC Gujrat will also join the committee. Irfan Yusaf said the exhibition was organized also in the past. He said food streets and fun activities for children would also be arranged. The DC said free entry facilities would be provided for exhibitors. The district administration and police would utilize all resources to maintain security. He asked the joint committee of the Chamber of Commerce and District Administration to finalizes the exhibition arrangements as soon as possible. Chairman of Industrial Exhibition Committee Irfan Yusuf, Senior Vice President Mehr Tariq Saeed, Pervez Butt, Subhan Zahir Butt, Umar Farooq and others were also present on the occasion.