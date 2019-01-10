Single curriculum to be introduced, says Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said a uniform syllabus would be evolved after consultation with all stakeholders to provide quality education to all children. Addressing a news conference after chairing the first meeting of National Curriculum Council, the minister said no compromise would be made on the quality of education and the syllabus would be crafted keeping in view the international standards. He said the aim of introducing a uniform curriculum was to end injustices and made a unified nation in true sense. The minister said target was to provide quality education to all children of the country. He said the government also desired to introduce a single national certification system to do away with class-based education system. About the first meeting of the curriculum council, the minister said it remained fruitful. "There was consensus amongst the participants about the uniform syllabus," he said. The minister said a panel would shortly be constituted to examine the existing syllabus as well as the international systems. The minister said the ministry of education would also hold separate meetings with different segments of society, including religious scholars to reach a consensus on the issue. He said a seminar on the issue would also be arranged at Aiwan-e-Sadr on January 30. Earlier, the participants at the National Curriculum Council appreciated the government's initiative and assured their full cooperation on the formulation of a uniform syllabus. Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas briefed the council on the steps being taken for uplifting the education sector in the province. He said teacher licensing was on the cards on the pattern of lawyers and doctors in order to ensure quality education to the public sector school students. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Adviser on Education Ziaullah Khan Bangash said the provincial government had increased the budget for education.