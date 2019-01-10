Naval chief pledges protection of maritime interests

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protection of maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges.

Speaking at concluding ceremony of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Competition Parade held at PNS Qasim Manora, the Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy in prevalent maritime challenges including security aspects related to Gwadar Port and maritime components of CPEC Project.

Upon his arrival at Manora, Admiral Abbasi was received by Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said that Pakistan Navy was maintaining a robust security posture along the Pakistani Coast and in regional seas to deter the nefarious elements from any illicit activities. “This effort, however, requires constant struggle and Pakistan Navy is ready to defend the motherland from all external and internal threats at all cost”, the Naval Chief said.

He emphasised upon the three pillars of Pakistan Navy's vision for achieving desired goals which include Combat Readiness, Jump-start the Maritime Sector and Ideological Domain. Emphasising significance of Blue Economy and Pakistan’s Maritime potential, the Naval Chief remarked that for Pakistan’s economic prosperity, focus towards Maritime sector, its development and security is indispensible.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi underscored various initiatives of Pakistan Navy including conduct of National Maritime security workshop, seminars and linkage with business community to provide an insight and a good grasp over what tremendous potential maritime sector holds and to tap these resources for the country's economic prosperity. He said that Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy has been entrusted with the onerous task of safeguarding the Coast from Sir Creek to Jiwani, under challenging internal and external security situation and harsh topographic environment.

Efficiency Competition Parade is conducted annually by Coastal Command of Pakistan Navy to mark the culmination of its operational year wherein efficiency shields are awarded to the selected units based on their achievements throughout the year.

In his welcome address, Commander Coast Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani highlighted the operational achievements of Coastal Command and presented a resume of activities undertaken during the year 2018. He said the Coastal Command, besides other operational activities, had also actively participated in major Maritime Exercise "Seaspark 2018". The Naval Chief gave away efficiency shields to the units for their best performance, during the year 2018.