Thu Jan 10, 2019
January 10, 2019

US envoy on new Afghanistan peace trip

Top Story

January 10, 2019

WASHINGTON: US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad headed Tuesday on a trip to Afghanistan and regional powers in a fresh bid to negotiate an end to 17 years of war. Khalilzad, who met Taliban representatives last month in Abu Dhabi, will travel to Afghanistan as well as China, India and Pakistan on the trip lasting through January 21, the State Department said.

