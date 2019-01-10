close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

National Seniors Cricket Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

LAHORE: Income Tax beat Dar-e-Arqam Seniors by 6 wickets in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground.

Scores: Dar-e-Arqam Seniors 173/9 after 30 overs (Tahir Mehmood 50, Hafiz Shafique 28 and Moazzam 23. Nabeel Javaid Khan 5/39, Qadeer Khan 2/16). Income Tax Seniors 174/4 after 19.5 overs (Qadeer Khan 64, Junaid Sheikh 50, Tariq Mehmood 24, Khurram Siddique 20). Nabeel Javaid Khan declared man of the match. M Asif, Saghir Ahmad were the umpires and Mian Nadeem was the scorer.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports