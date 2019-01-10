National Seniors Cricket Cup

LAHORE: Income Tax beat Dar-e-Arqam Seniors by 6 wickets in 20th National Seniors Cricket Cup played at Shah Faisal Ground.

Scores: Dar-e-Arqam Seniors 173/9 after 30 overs (Tahir Mehmood 50, Hafiz Shafique 28 and Moazzam 23. Nabeel Javaid Khan 5/39, Qadeer Khan 2/16). Income Tax Seniors 174/4 after 19.5 overs (Qadeer Khan 64, Junaid Sheikh 50, Tariq Mehmood 24, Khurram Siddique 20). Nabeel Javaid Khan declared man of the match. M Asif, Saghir Ahmad were the umpires and Mian Nadeem was the scorer.