Pakistan, SA look to improve ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan and South Africa would be looking to improve their rankings in upcoming One-day International fixtures while preparing for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

In the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, New Zealand have retained third position after blanking the opposition. They have gained one point to move up to 113 while Sri Lanka remained in eighth position but have lost one point to drop to 78 points.

Meanwhile, more sides will be looking to move up the rankings while also preparing for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July, with 13 matches scheduled in a period of just over three weeks. India get a chance to close the gap with table leaders England, and South Africa of moving up from their fourth position.

Pakistan need to beat South Africa 5-0 in order to overtake them while India, who play three matches against Australia and five against New Zealand, could reach 125 points and within one point of England if they are able to win all eight matches.

Nepal will qualify for a full ranking after playing one more ODI, the Netherlands will qualify for a full ranking after playing two more matches.

ICC ODI Team Rankings (as of 9 January, after the New Zealand-Sri Lanka series):

Rank Team Points

1. England 126

2. India 121

3. New Zealand 113

4. South Africa 111

5. Pakistan 102

6. Australia 100

7. Bangladesh 93

8. Sri Lanka 78

9. West Indies 72

10. Afghanistan 67

11. Zimbabwe 52

12. Ireland 39

13. Scotland 33

14. UAE 21.