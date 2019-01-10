Seeds tumble as Ferrer limps out

WELLINGTON: Top seed John Isner crashed out of the Auckland Classic Wednesday while a calf injury dashed four-time champion David Ferrer’s hopes of a fairytale final appearance in New Zealand.

Isner was sent packing after fellow American Taylor Fritz held his nerve in two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/5), while compatriot Tennys Sandgren brushed aside third seed Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-3, 6-3.

Second seed Fabio Fognini narrowly avoided the same fate, with German’s Peter Gojowczyk taking the match to a third-set tie-break before the Italian prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5). The draw — already weakened by the withdrawal of defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut, Tomas Berdych and Gael Monfils — now has only two seeds remaining in Fognini and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. Carreno Busta had an armchair ride into the quarter-finals when Ferrer succumbed to injury just three games into their match.

Former world number three Ferrer has retired from Grand Slams but is making a few appearances at his favourite ATP tournaments in 2019, with Auckland first on the list. The 36-year-old looked sharp against his fellow Spaniard and they were one game apiece before Ferrer twisted his leg while hitting a cross-court forehand.

He tried to continue with strapping on his calf, managing to win a point on serve before reluctantly calling it quits.Ferrer received a standing ovation at the tournament he described as “a second home” and said he was sorry his dream of winning a record fifth title was over.