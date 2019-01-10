Saadi Abbas to feature in Paris Open

KARACHI: Eyeing a seat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Pakistan’s Dubai-based premier karateka Saadi Abbas is all set to begin his journey towards the world’s most prestigious spectacle when he will feature in the Paris Open later this month.

“There are 14 events in the next few months which if I featured in will place me close to Olympics. I am going to take a start and I intend to feature in the Paris Open to be held from January 25-27 in Paris,” Saadi told ‘The News’ in an interview from Dubai on Wednesday. But featuring in all the 14 events is not that easy and Saadi agreed.

“It’s really the case. I cannot make it possible without the help of the sponsors and state support,” the two-time Commonwealth Championships gold medallist said. “It’s an hectic Olympic journey and it needs many things to do,” the fighter was quick to add. Saadi has got a scholarship from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but that is not enough for meeting all his pressing Olympic preparation demands.

“You know everybody comes well-prepared from around the world for Olympic qualifiers. Staying at home will not develop me and going into an event directly from home cannot enable me to win at the major stage. I don’t have resources for training camps. I am seeking for some sponsors and let’s see what happens,” the US open gold medallist said. It’s the last chance for the Asian Championship gold medallist for making a cut for the Olympics in which karate has been also included this time. Saadi had lost to Jordan’s Bashar Al-Najjar in the bronze medal fight of the 75 kilogramme competitions of the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia last year.

Najjar was reigning Asian champion and Saadi was leading 5-2 in the bronze medal fight but in the last four seconds the fight went in favour of the Jordanian in a controversial way.Earlier, Saadi won three fights to qualify for the semi-finals. But in the pre-final he went 2-4 down to Saudi Arabia’s Raef Al-Turkistani. Saadi has been undergoing training with the national team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

“You know my brother lives here. I thought it would be good to come here as staying here would also help me train in solid fashion with the UAE national team,” Saadi said. Saadi said that he was fully motivated to make seemingly impossible things possible. “As a human I can only make my best effort and that I am doing. I am fully motivated and am going to make seemingly impossible things possible. If I got an Olympic seat then I will have to fight not only my opponents but also referees. For achieving something big I will have to also fight against the system,” the fighter said. Saadi has been most unlucky fighter as he did not get any susbtantial amount from the state in terms of cash prizes despite lifting so many key international medals.