Thu Jan 10, 2019
AFP
January 10, 2019

Courtois suffers hip injury

Sports

MADRID: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has sustained a hip injury and could miss crunch La Liga games against Real Betis and Sevilla later this month.

Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Courtois has been diagnosed with a grade one injury, the least severe possible, and he was left out of the squad to face Leganes in the Copa del Rey. Real sit in a surprising fifth place in the La Liga table, ten points behind leaders Barcelona and as well as the first leg against Leganes on Wednesday, Courtois is likely to miss Sunday’s league match away to Real Betis.

