PM orders restructuring all sports boards

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan has directed restructuring all the sports boards including provincial one for effective running of system in the country.

‘The News’ has learnt that the Prime Minister was not happy with the exciting system which according to him delivering no good to the national sports cause.“It has been decided that restructuring of all the boards including Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will be carried out. The official announcement to this effect would be made at the end of current month,” one of the members of the Task Force on Sports when approached said.

It has also been decided to introduce new sports system in the country making federations more effective and work oriented. The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Special assistants to PM Naeemul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani, Task Force head Ehsan Mani, Secretary IPC Jamil Ahmad and Ali Raza (legal).

Ehsan Mani, the Task Force head, was directed to finalise implementation working paper within next ten days. “We would try to finalise the implementation paper within next week and the work in this regard would begin within one month,” the official said.

Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the failing standard of the game of hockey in the country. “The game of hockey was used to be our forte in the past. Now it has been rendered useless. It is totally in doldrums,” Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister directed Ehsan Mani to look for evolving a system in the game of hockey which could ensure renaissance in the game. “It there is a requirement of making any changes in the game of hockey, recommend that and also look for possibilities of having resulted oriented system in the game.”

The Prime Minister also expressed concerns over the political interferences in sports. “Sports should be void of any political interference and all those having western interest in the games should be discouraged,” Prime Minister told the Task Force members.

The PM also directed the force to concentrate on cricket, hockey and squash and other major sports. “Recommend the measures for implementation,” he said.Imran Khan also directed the Ministry to make all out efforts to provide facilities to youth. “There is dearth of facilities for youth in the country. Must increase the facilities for youth and also arrange competition for youth.